Pair arrested after police search Ilkeston flat

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Ilkeston.

The arrests came after the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a search at a flat in Friars Court last night.

Suspected cocaine, cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids, drugs paraphernalia and cash were seized.

The two men, aged 32 and 26, were arrested and later interviewed.

They have now been released under investigation.

Sergeant Damien Shannon, who is in charge of the team, said: "The search was conducted as a result of information provided to us from the community.

"The action shows we will always take positive action when we receive such intelligence as we realise the detrimental effect such activity has on local residents."

Report drug-related to activity to police by calling 101.