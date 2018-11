From parking fines, to mounting the kerb, forgetting homework or being scolded by teachers for missing the school bell, it’s no surprise that parents feel a sense of dread when they think about the school run.

New research has revealed just how stressful parents find the daily journey, with 31% confessing it’s the most stressful part of their entire day and more than a quarter (26%) saying they find the school run as stressful - if not a more stressful experience - as buying a house.