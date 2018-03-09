Parents step forward to raise money to revamp Ilkeston park

A group of parents and supporters will be putting their best feet forward on Saturday to raise money to help revamp a park in Ilkeston.

The Parents for Play group has organised a sponsored two-mile walk as part of its bid to raise £2,000 to try to win support from Erewash Borough Council and other bodies to improve the play facilities on Barling Drive at Shipley View.

Saturday’s event begins at 9.30am and runs along the Nutbrook Trail to Shipley Park.

It is the latest fundraising event to take place as part of the group’s campaign - which have included cakes sales and firms holding dress-down days.

Joanna Ward, chairperson of Ilkeston Parents for Play group, said: “We have had great support from some of the local businesses with donations. Some donating £200 and above.”

Other events planned include a wine tasting evening at Legs Wine Bar on South Street on March 29 and a charity stall on Ilkeston Market Place on April 14.

An 80s-themed evening is also planned for a date to be confirmed.

The group’s campaign has also won the support of Catherine Atkinson, the Labour Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Erewash

Anyone interested in taking part in Saturday’s event can download a sponsorship form from the group’s Facebook page.

Alternatively, for more information email ilkestonparentsforplay@gmail.com.

- To support the group, see https://goo.gl/UYkNvm or search for Ilkeston Parents for Play on Facebook.