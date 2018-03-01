Parks team leader Stuart bows out after 51 years with Erewash Borough Council

It was the end of an era at Erewash Borough Council as the authority’s longest serving employee retired after 51 years of service.

Stuart Peel, 68, started his career with the former Long Eaton Urban District Council – which became Erewash Borough Council in 1974 – and has dedicated more than half a century to his many roles within the parks team.

The Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Mary Hopkinson, pictured presenting Stuart Peel with his retirment gifts when he left the council after 51 years service, also pictured are his colleagues from the gardening team.

Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Mary Hopkinson, was joined by Stuart’s colleagues to congratulate him and wish him well in his retirement at Long Eaton Town Hall last Wednesday.

Stuart is a familiar face to many residents in Long Eaton and is perhaps best known for 20 years of service as the Long Eaton team leader.

This role saw him use nearly 13,000 plants, all cultivated from cuttings at the town’s West Park nurseries, to hand craft stunning floral displays in the town centre each year.

He would then work throughout the summer to maintain the designs as they blossomed.

Times have changed and that skillful way of working is gone, with blocks of plants now brought in that slot together like a jigsaw to create a display.

Stuart, who lives in Sawley with wife Anne, said: “Of all my roles, it was my time creating those displays that I enjoyed the most. They were my pride and joy.”

He went on to serve as team leader for maintenance and preparation of sports areas for 12 years and in recent times has been based at West Park nurseries in Long Eaton with the sports team.

Councillor Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, praised Stuart’s service to local government in Erewash:

“Stuart has been such a popular member of our parks team for more than half a century,” she said.

“It is an incredible achievement and I know his colleagues both past and present share my belief that we will never see his like again.

“He has been a role model for all our employees in the parks teams over the years - always happy to share his knowledge and experience so others can learn.

“He has continued to inspire the younger staff right up until his well-deserved retirement.

“All of us at Erewash Borough Council wish Stuart well for a long and happy retirement.”