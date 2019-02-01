Parkwood takes on Erewash council leisure centres in outsourcing deal

Erewash Borough Council has marked its agreement to outsource the running of its leisure facilities with a ceremonial contract signing.

The milestone moment confirms that, as of Friday, February 1, Parkwood Leisure Ltd will be responsible for managing services previously provided by the council.

The deal covers Victoria Park Leisure Centre, Rutland Sports Park and Pewitt Golf Course in Ilkeston, as well as West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton and Sandiacre Friesland Sports Centre.

Councillor Mike Wallis said: “We are on the threshold of a new era for leisure services here in Erewash and the formal signing of the contract is a significant moment. It is also an exciting one and we know Parkwood have ambitious plans to invest in and develop the facilities on offer.

“We see working in partnership with Parkwood as an innovative decision that will bring significant savings for us but – most importantly – it will mean a better deal for our residents and leisure-users. That has been at the heart of this process throughout.”

Parkwood has been running public leisure and culture facilities since 1995, and operates 87 sites nationwide.

Company director Glen Hall said: “We are delighted to be operating these, already impressive, leisure facilities on behalf of the council.

“We have more than 20 years’ experience in helping local communities to be happier and healthier. Parkwood, our staff, and I, look forward to working with the council encouraging activity, fitness and wellbeing across Erewash.”

The move was agreed at a meeting in November with councillors saying the deal would ease ongoing pressures on the council’s budget.

The council expects to save approximately £6million over the 10 years of the contract.

The council retains ownership of the facilities, meaning Parkwood will lease the land, buildings and their contents.

An initial investment of approximately £1.3m will be made to improve facilities for residents, with Parkwood contributing £800,000.

A further £500,000 will come in the form of a loan from the council, which will be paid back over the term of the contract.

Improvements twill include the expansion and improvement of gym facilities; new gym, spin and weight lifting equipment; upgraded customer retail and vending facilities; and the introduction of a number of new activities.

For more information, see https://goo.gl/DXybjm.