Part of M1 to be closed for a whole weekend

Motorists are being warned about a major closure on the M1 over a weekend next month to allow for a new bridge to be built.

The southbound and the northbound carriageways of the M1 between Junction 23A and Junction 24 will both be closed to all traffic, starting Friday, May 11.

The southbound carriageway will close at 10pm on May 11, while the northbound carriageway will shut at midnight. Both will reopen at 3pm on Sunday, May 13.

A diversion route will be available.

The closures will allow for a road bridge, which is part of the new Kegworth Bypass, to be put in place.

The works are part of the Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway - a huge new distribution base being built close to East Midlands Airport.