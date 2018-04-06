PAWSOME JOB OPPORTUNITY: Travel company wants Derbyshire dogs to become canine critics

A travel company is offering Derbyshire dogs the chance to join their team - and you'd be barking mad to miss out!

The team at Canine Cottages are looking for a new member of the team to fill the position of Canine Critic. The new four-legged recruit, and their humans, will be able to take advantage of complimentary holidays at more than 1,500 dog-friendly holiday cottages across the UK, and will then be asked to report back on the best that different destinations have to offer.

Could your dog become a Canine Critic?

As well as a salary of treats and snacks, the team at Canine Cottages are offering four separate holidays for the pooch offered the role of Canine Critic.

The successful candidate just needs to make sure their owner is savvy enough about social media and blog writing to ensure that all trips can be well documented and reviewed.

Dogs must be at least six months old and fit & healthy enough to enjoy an abundance of trips around England, Scotland and Wales in 2018. They will also need to be able to handle long car journeys and walks on different beaches, hills and in forest environments to report back their experiences to Canine Cottages HQ.

Janine Morris, CEO at www.caninecottages.co.uk, said: "Our ethos at Canine Cottages revolves around ensuring that all members of the family have a thoroughly enjoyable and relaxing holiday with their loved ones, whether they have two legs or four!

"It is therefore vital to us that each one of our holiday cottages has everything that man’s best friend would possibly need, and who better to test out a range of our offerings than a pet pooch?”

