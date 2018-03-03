Peak District homes are affected by power cuts in freezing conditions

Some properties in the Peak District have suffered power cuts today, Saturday, March 3, as icy and cold conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Western Power Distribution confirmed there have been power cuts in the National Park area and it is hoping to help restore power today for those affected.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service has advised that if anyone suffers a power cut they need to contact their local electricity network operator.

An EMAS spokesman said: “The electricity network operators have introduced 105 – to give you an easy-to-remember number to call that will put you through to the local people who can help.”

Those with difficulties are also urged to visit www.powercut105.com/experience for advice.