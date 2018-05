A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car on the A50 in Derbyshire

The collision happened just after midnight this morning on the westbound carriageway between junction 3 and 4.

The woman died at the scene.

The road was closed until around 5.30am while inquiries were undertaken at the scene.

Witnesses, or anyone with dashboard camera footage, should call us on 101 quoting incident 6 on May 29.