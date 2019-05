If you would like your picture to appear online and in the newspaper please send it to copydesk.nmsy@jpress.co.uk. It doesn't have to be a wildlife snap. It can be a picturesque view, a day out with friends or even a memorable holiday.

William Ingleton snapped this great close-up of a brown butterfly.

This curious goose inspects a hole. A fabulous snap taken by Julie Norgate.

This stunning close-up of a squirrel trying to stretch as far as it can to get the best fruit was captured by Steven Lawrence.

This incredible shot of a male crossbill having a drink of water was captured by Allan Hickman.

