3,000 houses 'without power' in Stapleford

Thousands of houses have been hit by a power cut in the Stapleford area.

Firefighters from Stapleford Fire Station confirmed the news and said that the station had also been affected.

But a spokesperson added: "We are still able to respond to emergencies and have plans in place to reach you, should you need us."

Western Power Distribution said it expected to have the incident resolved by 4pm today (Friday, October 4).

For information and advice, click here: https://www.westernpower.co.uk/power-cuts

