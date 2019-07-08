What you can buy for 100,000 in Derbyshire

31 homes you can buy in Derbyshire for less than £100,000

If you've got less than £100,000 to spend, there are still plenty of options when it comes to buying property in Derbyshire.

Depending on where you look, buyers can get houses and flats for £100,000 or less. Here's a look at some of the options that are available to buy now.

This 2 bedroom un-sited park home is on the market for GBP12,750

1. 2 bed mobile home, Fishbourne

This three bedroom terrace is up for auction at Chesterfield Football Club on July 10, with a guide price of GBP30,000

2. 3 bed terrace, Bolsover

This first floor flat with on street parking is for sale via online auction with a starting bid of GBP 45,000

3. 1 bed flat, Buxton

This ground floor studio apartment close to Derby city centre is on the market for GBP45,000

4. 1 bed flat, Derby

