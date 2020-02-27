Ace in the hole! Ilkeston's unlikely tourist attraction

Glowing spoof reviews online have turned a hole in a wall in Ilkeston into an unlikely tourist attraction.
So much so that the travel website, TripAdvisor, has had to suspend write-ups about the piece of circular architecture, which is outside the NatWest Bank on Bath Street.
It all started when tongue-in-cheek comments about the ‘NatWest Hole’ first appeared on TripAdvisor in December, 2018
Reviewers began to award it five stars and before long, the hole was ranked the second-best attraction in the area, higher even than Bennerley Viaduct.
One reviewer said: “I have spent hours admiring the architectural beauty of the ‘NatWest Hole’. I could compare it to the majestic wonder of Stonehenge or even the Pyramids.”
Media coverage promoted more joke comments before TripAdvisor pulled the plug, claiming the reviews “did not describe a first-hand experience”.
A spokeswoman said: “The recent media attention caused an influx of review submissions that did not meet our guidelines.
“Therefore, we took the decision to temporarily suspend hosting new reviews, and posted a notice to inform travellers of this.”
Among other reviews, one said: “Forget Disneyland, try the hole. Crawling through it is exceptional.”
Another said: “It’s a hole to be proud of, and fast becoming a national treasure.”