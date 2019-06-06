All the details for this year's Ilkeston Carnival

The 29th Ilkeston Carnival will take place on Saturday at the town’s Rutland Recreation Ground.

The popular family-themed carnival will run from 12 noon to 5pm and will feature a wide variety of stalls as well as food, drinks and funfair rides for children.

Ilkeston Lions successfully applied for a £1,380 grant from Erewash Borough Council to help stage the event.

The money was presented to the Lions as part of the borough council’s community grant scheme.

Entertainment throughout the afternoon will include vintage cars, a children’s magician, dance performances from Dance Divaz and gymnastics displays by Erewash Gymnastics and the Nottingham-based Flying Dakos team.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “Congratulations to Ilkeston Lions for once again organising the hugely popular annual Ilkeston Carnival.

“It is always a big draw for the town and I’m sure there will be lots of people down at the recreation ground enjoying all the fun and entertainment on offer.”