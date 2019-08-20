Apple recall MacBook Pro model over fire safety risk

Apple have issued a recall of older MacBook Pro models over a safety risk.

The tech giant issued the recall of 15-inch MacBook Pro units sold between September 2015 and February 2017, due to concerns over the battery overheating and posing a fire risk.

An Apple spokesman said: "Customer safety is always Apple's top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.

Check whether you have an affected model with the following steps:

Choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. Confirm your model is "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)."

If you have this model, please then enter the serial number in the "Eligibility" section of the below webpage:

https://support.apple.com/en-gb/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall

A more comprehensive guide to finding your Apple product's serial number is available here:

https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT204308

Once you have checked if your model is affected follow the instructions on the webpage to arrange a free repair.