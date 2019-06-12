Are you the owner of these medals found in Ilkeston?

An Ilkeston police officer is trying to reunite some medals with their rightful owner.

The medals were found on Repton Drive in the town on Monday.

READ THIS: Derbyshire woman through to finals of Miss Swimsuit UK

PC Charlotte Law, who is trying to find the owner, said: "It appears that at least one of the medals is from World War One and they must have some sentimental value to the owner.

"There are some distinguishing marks we are not showing which will allow us to help verify ownership, so we are asking if anyone recognises them or knows who they belong to, please make contact."

Call PC Law on 101, quoting reference number 19*300636: