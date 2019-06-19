Award-winning Erewash Museum shortlisted for prestigious national honour

Award-winning Erewash Museum is in the national spotlight again after being shortlisted for a prestigious accolade.

It is in the running to win the Family Friendly Museum Award - with organisers saying they received an ‘overwhelming’ number of nominations for the attraction from families in the area.

The annual award scheme is run by the charity Kids in Museums and aims to celebrate museums, galleries and heritage attractions that go the extra mile in providing a great experience for families.

For the first time this year, the charity has introduced three categories and Erewash Museum has been shortlisted for the Small Museum award.

Councillor Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure, said:“To have been nominated once again for this award really is a credit to all the staff and volunteers that run Erewash Museum and who devote their time to encouraging visitors, young and old, to discover the rich history our borough has to offer.

“Their organisation of the hugely popular event days and themed weeks is also second to none. Fingers crossed for everyone involved!”

The museum was shortlisted for the award last year.

Emmajane Avery, chair of Kids in Museums, added: “It’s great to see Erewash Museum on the shortlist for the Family Friendly Museum Award for the second year running.

“To make it to the shortlist in our most competitive year yet is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work staff have put in to create an enjoyable experience for families.

“We received an overwhelming number of family nominations for Erewash, proving the museum continues to be the ‘go-to’ affordable day out for local families.

“We wish the museum the best of luck in the next round of judging.”

All finalists will now be visited by undercover family judges during the summer and their experiences and assessments will decide a winner for each category – while an expert panel will then pick an overall winner.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in October.

Erewash Museum is in Ilkeston Town centre, a short walk from the Market Place.

Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. from 10am-4pm, and Monday to Saturday during school holidays.

Admission is free. Contact 0115 907 1141, email museum@erewash.gov.uk or visit its Facebook page.

- Residents can keep up-to-date with the Family Friendly Museum Award on Twitter @kidsinmuseums and via the hashtag #FamilyFriendlyMuseum.

