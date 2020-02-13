Barclays works with Guiseley community to save last bank in town

Barclays is working with the local community in Guiseley to keep the last bank in town open.

Guiseley is one of twelve branches across the UK taking part in the new initiative, which is exploring how customers use their physical branch and looking at whether local branch banking can be sustainable over the long term by working in partnership with residents. The scheme was formally launched by Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey.

He said: “I’m pleased that Barclays is not only retaining the last bank in Guiseley but are also tailoring its services to meet local needs. This is excellent news for Guiseley and I hope the local community support Barclays to help secure its long-term future.”

The new initiative will see the Guiseley branch benefit from a video banking facility, in-branch activities with the Barclays digital eagles and seminars on financial management. Emily Shaw has been appointed as the dedicated branch manager.

Jon Clowes, local director for Barclays, said: “In Guiseley, we believe there is real appetite amongst businesses and the local community to support us in keeping the branch open, whilst acknowledging that many customers are choosing alternative ways to undertake their banking such as mobile, online and telephony services. In order to keep the Guiseley branch open, we’re asking the community to get behind us and speak to us for more information.

“We also understand not everyone wants to manage their finances digitally, that’s why we’ll have specialists in these branches to support people with more complex financial needs such as buying a home, saving for university and planning for retirement. Our ambition is to have an innovative and sustainable suite of branches.”