Bomb squad called to Stapleford house

A bomb squad attended a house in Stapleford this morning, after a tip-off from the public.

The house, in Moorbridge Lane, was cordoned off by police.

The Army's Royal Logistics Corp, who are bomb specialist, were also at the scene.

A bomb disposal van can be seen on the street, and a number of police vehicles are also parked on the road.

Nottinghamshire Police told the BBC they received a report from a concerned member of the public, and arrived at a house on Moorbridge Road at about 10:25 this morning.

After unnamed chemicals were found, a police cordon was set up around the house.

Police say the incident is not terrorism related.