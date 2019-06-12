Can you help police find missing Derbyshire man?

Officers are asking for help to find Bruce Wilde, 47, who was last seen yesterday at 1.50pm in Belper

Bruce is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of large build. He has long greying dark hair, usually worn in a ponytail. It is thought he may have been wearing a black and white jumper.



Bruce may be travelling in a green Vauxhall van.



If you have seen Bruce, or know where he may be, please contact police on Facebook by sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; on Twitter via a direct message to @DerPolContact, by completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or by calling 101.

