Cannabis cocaine and cash found by police dogs at Ilkeston property

Two police dogs sniffed out drugs at an Ilkseton property. Derbyshire police dog unit, as well as Derbyshire armed response unit and Derbyshire uniform task force searched a property in Ilkeston yesterday (May 25). Cannabis, cocaine and cash were found. PD Buzz and PD Oscar