Celebrations after ‘strong’ GCSE outcomes at Friesland School

Celebrations are underway at Friesland School as students collect their hard-earned GCSE results.

Attainment measures are ‘again strong’, say the Ilkeston school.

Students collect their results at Friesland School.

The average grade achieved by students was a high 4 - or the equivalent of a Grade B/C on the old GCSE borderline.

The school’s Ebacc entry and standard and strong achievement figures ‘are all strong’.

A fifth of every grade achieved was 7, 8 or 9 (old Grades *A and A) and a half of all grades were Grades 9-5 (strong passes).

Subject-wise, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Computing, Drama, Art, PE, Dance, BTEC Business, Travel and Tourism and Music Technology ‘all performed extremely well’.

READ MORE: CHILDLINE’S ADVICE TO DERBYSHIRE STUDENTS WORRIED ABOUT EXAM RESULTS

A a time when nationally the Arts are being squeezed, the school had large cohorts for GCSE Drama, Dance and Art with ‘exceptional’ outcomes.

Headteacher Peter Monk said: “I am extremely proud today of the achievements of students and staff alike as it is a team approach that has led to many successes.

“There is no doubt that the new GCSE courses are much more demanding than was previously the case.

“The students at Friesland have achieved 52 top grades in total, either Grade 9 at GCSE or Distinction*s in BTECS.

“This is a figure of which we are extremely proud.’

Some ‘truly exceptional individual performances’ are as follows:

Laura Ford: 6 x 9s; 2 x 8s, 1 x 7s; 2 x 6s

Thomas Fretwell: 5 x 9s; 2 x 8s; 3 x 7s

Shannon Southern: 3 x 9s; 4 x 8s; 3 x 7s

Jonah Huskisson: 3 x 9s; 1 x 8; 2 x 7s; 1 x 6

Ben Clipsham: 3 x 9s; 3 x 8s; 2 x 7s; 2 x 6s

Isabelle Parsons: 3 x 9s; 1 x 8; 3 x 7s; 1 x 6

Brandon Gurling: 2 x 9s; 3 x 8s; 4 x 7s; 1 x 6

Lucy Sarell: 1 x 9; 4 x 8s; 4 x 7s; 1 x 6

Stan Dickinson: 1 x 9; 5 x 8s; 2 x 7s; 1 x 6

Oliver Jordan: 6 x 8s; 2 x7s; 1 x 6

READ MORE: 10 OF THE STRANGEST UNIVERSITY COURSE IN THE UK