Chatsworth Country Fair 2019 - what you can look forward to in pictures
This year's Chatsworth Country Fair is fast approaching, promising a great day out for all the family.
The event, which takes place from August 30 to September 1, features spectacular grand ring displays, top name chefs, a vintage funfair, a chance to try out new sports and lots of other fun and attractions to keep young and old entertained. Here's a look at some of the things taking place this year.
The biggest-ever meeting of hot air balloons is set to take place at this year's show. Photo - Matthew Kilner