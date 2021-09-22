Column: Covid’s fallout takes its toll on marriage

Columnist Jonathan Corbishley, legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law Group.

With restrictions to our lives so strict and no sign of a vaccine, the latter months of 2020 were desperately bleak here in the UK, but, of course, also in many other places too.

Now though, the vast majority of people are double jabbed and the simple pleasures of life like meeting up with friends are back on the agenda.

However, while the state of the nation regarding the pandemic is far better than it was, many partnerships have crumbled due to the extraordinary happenings of the past year and a half or so.

According to a recent study by University College London involving 70,000 people around a quarter of them have said that their relationship deteriorated during Covid.

Additionally, Citizens Advice Bureau have said that the divorce section of their website was visited by 14 per cent more people between July 20 and July 21 compared to the previous year.

A BBC feature into the issue of divorce following Covid has also pointed out that many people frightened off by legal costs avoid seeing a solicitor when getting divorced, and points out how unwise this is.

Without solicitors who can advise on all the best options, such as arbitration and mediation as ways to find compromise, it can mean strained relationships deteriorate even further or can even end up in court, which is where matters can get even more complicated. Equally, many people leaving a marriage, often women who have taken career breaks to raise children, can lose out.

Divorce is generally a very complex situation involving more than just the couple, especially if there’s children. All good legal experts will advise everything should be done where possible to prevent rifts growing, especially if contact will still be needed after the marriage is over.

All said and done though, the seismic change coronavirus has made to our lives is thankfully weakening, which hopefully has taken a great deal of stress off many people.

As the winter months gradually come into view, I’m sure all of us will agree we hope the grip Covid-19 had on us will soon become just a memory and part of a very strange history for all of us who have lived through this difficult time.

We can now properly look forward to better days ahead.

