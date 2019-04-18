Concerns raised about halogen light bulb safety after death of six-year-old Derbyshire boy Riley Jake Jackson in house fire

Concerns have been raised about the safety of halogen bulbs in homes after the death of a six-year-old boy in a house fire in Derbyshire.

Riley Jake Jackson died in hospital after being rescued from his house in Ilkeston last October.

An inquest at Derby heard the fire started when the heat from a halogen bulb set a lamp shade alight.

Dr Robert Hunter, senior coroner for Derbyshire, recorded a verdict of accidental death and said action should be taken to prevent other deaths.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service prevention area manager Rob Taylor said: “This was a devastating fire, causing the death of Riley, a six year old described by his mother as a loving and happy little boy.

Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to come to terms with Riley’s death.

“Following the inquest and the Coroners rule 28 notice, our aim now is to raise awareness regarding the temperatures that halogen bulbs burn and ensure people are aware of the potential fire hazard lamps with halogen bulbs pose if they fall over and come into contact with combustible materials.”

The fire service has issued the following fire safety advice and information:

LED bulbs burn at significantly lower temperatures than halogen bulbs (which can reach up to 200 degrees);

Always use a lampshade on lamps;

Ensure lamps are placed on a stable surface and can’t be knocked over;

Ensure wires and cables aren’t stretched across the floor and that they don’t present a trip hazard;

Consider where lamps are placed in children’s bedrooms, including the proximity of combustible materials, especially if they like to make dens;

Ensure the immediate area around a lamp is kept clear;

Replace halogen bulbs with LED bulbs.