Derbyshire couple to tackle Everest trek in aid of Retreat

Derbyshire couple Peter and Jane Sedgwick are taking on the 130 kilometre Everest Base Camp Trek in aid of Reuben’s Retreat, a charity which supports parents bereaved of a child or those living with a complexly ill child.

Reuben’s Retreat was set up by the parents of Reuben Michael Graham, who died aged just 23 months old in 2012.

It is a home-from-home facility for families bereaved of a child and for children with life-limiting or threatening conditions and their parents and siblings.

It provides facilities for bereaved families to receive counselling and support through various means such as therapy days, support groups, bereavement breaks and other well-being activities.

Peter became motivated to get involved with the charity as this resonated with him having almost lost his own son, Chris, when he was very young due to a severe bout of asthma.

The trek to Everest Base Camp will take place in March 2021 where a team of at least 80 will hike up-to 18,000 feet across challenging terrain and altitudes that are difficult for the human body to acclimatise to.

Peter and Jane have already started their training in readiness for next year.

Peter, said: “Although I’m a regular walker, I’ve never attempted anything as challenging as this.

“However, this is such a good cause I almost felt compelled.”

Nicola Graham, Reuben’s mum and founder of Reuben’s Retreat, added: “We are delighted to have Peter and Jane with us on our first ever international challenge.

“They will be joining many others as each challenger carries their love, support and positive energy up the mountain to base camp, knowing with every step, there are many families out there needing Reuben's Retreat.

“Every penny raised is invested in that vital work reaching more families in their efforts, so thank you – two words that don't ever seem enough for the gift that supporters are willing to give."

For more details about the trek, and to support Peter and Jane, visit their Just Giving page at www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=JaneSedgwick1&pageUrl=1