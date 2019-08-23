Derbyshire Police fall silent to mark tragic death of PC Andrew Harper

Derbyshire Police have observed a nationwide minute’s silence in memory of PC Andrew Harper.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

Thames Valley Police led the silence, which was observed by forces across the country, at 11am.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Officers and staff from across the force have just observed a one minute silence to remember the life of PC Andrew Harper of Thames Valley Police. RIP."

The silence was held in the atrium of Derbyshire Police's HQ in Ripley.

PC Harper's mother Debbie said she was moved by the "outpouring of love" since her son's death.