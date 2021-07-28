Derbyshire police in bid to trace young woman ‘seen in distress’

Officers say they are concerned for her safety and want to speak to her to make sure she is safe and well.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a report at around 8.30pm on Monday that a woman was in the area of Bennerley Viaduct, in Awsworth Road, and she appeared to be upset.

Can you help police?

“Despite extensive searches of the area, and enquires since the report, we have been unable to trace the young woman.

“We are asking the public to help us to identify her so we can ensure she receives support.

“If you are the young woman who was distressed that night, or if you can help us to trace her, please contact us, quoting reference 1285 of July 16.”

Visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us to find out how to get in touch with the force.