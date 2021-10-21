Derbyshire police issue statement after national reports of women being ‘injected’ on nights out

Derbyshire police have commented after women across the UK said they have been 'injected' on nights out.

Across the UK, a number of women have come forward to say they have been drugged while on a night out – and groups of students in parts of the country are now calling for people to boycott nightclubs to ensure the ‘spiking outbreak is taken seriously’.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in parts of the UK but at this time it is not something we have had any reports of in Derbyshire.

“Anyone who believes that they may have been spiked, either by injection or by a substance being put in a drink, is urged to contact the force.

“We take all reports seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim, or if they believe a friend or loved one has been a victim of spiking in any form, to report it to the police.”

In Nottinghamshire, police are investigating reports of women suspecting their drink has been spiked, including a ‘small number’ who claim to have been injected.

A 20-year-old man was arrested following a report of an incident in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham city centre, on October 16.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating reports of individuals suspecting that their drinks have been spiked.

“Linked to this a small number of victims have said that they have felt a scratching sensation as if someone may have spiked them physically.

“We are treating all of these incidents very seriously and are working with licensed premises and our partner agencies in undertaking thorough investigations.

“We have a dedicated group of officers currently carrying out CCTV enquires at various venues where we have received such reports.

“We want to reassure the public we are working incredibly hard to investigate.