Derbyshire property set to feature on Channel 4's Grand Designs: House of the Year

A Derbyshire property is in the running to be named Royal Institute of British Architechts (RIBA) House of the Year.

And the new series of Channel 4's Grand Designs: House of the Year , which starts tonight at 9pm, will feature Stackyard, a modest new build house which is one of 20 on the longlist for the prestigious award.

Stack Yard, Derbyshire. Photo - James Boon

The architect owner of the property, James Boon, has transformed the courtyard site with the bedrooms on the ground floor and the living space on the first floor.

The kitchen, dining and living room occupy a double height space and the living area is now centred around the fireplace, with the property featuring views over the roofscape of the village and on to the surrounding countryside.

Stack yard, which has previously won a RIBA East Midlands Award 2019, also has a small studio which can be used as a spare bedroom, and the building was re-planned with a central stair to reduce circulation.

The property has been designed to not fill the whole site, and respects its neighbours with a reclaimed granite set pathway and a cut back for a small vision splay to neighbouring parking, judges said. These touches show a genuine consideration for their fellow villagers with the cut back providing added interest in the upper volume of the property.

Stack Yard, Derbyshire. Photo - James Boon

The RIBA House of the Year prize is awarded to the best example of a one-off house designed by an architect in the UK; the Award celebrates excellence and innovation in home design.

The shortlist for the coveted RIBA House of the Year award will be revealed throughout the series of Grand Designs.

Two houses will be shortlisted in each of the first three episodes and one will be announced in the fourth, along with the winner, on Wednesday November 13.

Stack Yard, Derbyshire. Photo - James Boon