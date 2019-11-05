Derbyshire student wins radio talent competition

Jack Tymon is the new voice of BBC Radio Derby.
Jack Tymon is the new voice of BBC Radio Derby.

The new voice contest gives the winner the opportunity to host their own show.

BBC Radio Derby held a competition to find their “new voice” and out of 87 applications there could only be one winner.

Jack Tymon, 21, from Morley is a Derby University student who took part in the challenge because he “thought it was an amazing opportunity”.

READ MORE: Pervert soldier placed on Sex Offenders’ Register after exposing his genitals to youngsters

In a bid to win a one-off one hour show on BBC Radio Derby, applicants had to face a number of challenges as competitors were whittled down.

Jack said: “One challenge was based around reporting and journalism.

"Armed with only our phones as voice recording equipment, we had 40 mins to head into derby city to find a story.”

After an “intensive day of competitions” applicants were asked to pitch their show, which ultimately crowned Jack the overall winner.

Jack said: “What my show will be is a whistle-stop tour of the things that makes derby and its surrounding areas such an amazing place in my mind.

"Since it’s only an hour I have, my plan is to run through an A to Z that celebrates the best and most interesting sides of derby and its surrounding areas.”

Speaking about his win, Jack added: “I hope my win may lead on to further employment in journalism.

"I loved the reporting challenge as part of the assessment day and I really think it’s something that I could see myself doing.

“Being from Derby, my show is just a celebration of everything that’s great about Derby it really just fills me with pride.

"I really do love where I’m from.”