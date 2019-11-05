Derbyshire student wins radio talent competition

The new voice contest gives the winner the opportunity to host their own show.

BBC Radio Derby held a competition to find their “new voice” and out of 87 applications there could only be one winner.

Jack Tymon, 21, from Morley is a Derby University student who took part in the challenge because he “thought it was an amazing opportunity”.

In a bid to win a one-off one hour show on BBC Radio Derby, applicants had to face a number of challenges as competitors were whittled down.

Jack said: “One challenge was based around reporting and journalism.

"Armed with only our phones as voice recording equipment, we had 40 mins to head into derby city to find a story.”

After an “intensive day of competitions” applicants were asked to pitch their show, which ultimately crowned Jack the overall winner.

Jack said: “What my show will be is a whistle-stop tour of the things that makes derby and its surrounding areas such an amazing place in my mind.

"Since it’s only an hour I have, my plan is to run through an A to Z that celebrates the best and most interesting sides of derby and its surrounding areas.”

Speaking about his win, Jack added: “I hope my win may lead on to further employment in journalism.

"I loved the reporting challenge as part of the assessment day and I really think it’s something that I could see myself doing.

“Being from Derby, my show is just a celebration of everything that’s great about Derby it really just fills me with pride.

"I really do love where I’m from.”