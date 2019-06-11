Derbyshire woman through to finals of Miss Swimsuit UK

A Derbyshire woman is vying to be crowned this year’s Miss Swimsuit UK.

Alina Antonio, of Long Eaton, has reached the finals of the prestigious competition after winning the semi-finals in Birmingham earlier this month.

Alina Antonio.

She said: “To win the semi-finals means so much to me as I feel like I can express my individuality and uniqueness and put an important message across to other women who also feel the same as myself.

“I can’t put into words how I felt that moment when my name was announced as the winner.

“I wasn’t expecting to win – or even place in the top three – as I have a very different look to the other ladies competing especially with my red hair colour.

“This whole experience has been unforgettable and I can’t thank the Miss Swimsuit UK team enough for this amazing opportunity and for being so suportive.”

Alina, who will compete in the finals of Miss Swimsuit UK in September, added: “Miss Swimsuit UK is all about empowerment and giving women the opportunity to become comfortable in their own skin, which is what motivated me to apply.

“I am so proud and thankful to be a part of such a powerful organisation.”

