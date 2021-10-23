Derbyshire women bare all for breast cancer awareness

The 18 ladies, who work at Achieve Together’s five care homes in Ilkeston, braved a photo shoot in support of the women and men who battle the illness.

They were motivated by Achieve Together manager Jayne Havill who has herself survived breast cancer and is described as the ‘inspiration’ behind their campaign.

A group of courageous Derbyshire women have bared all to raise awareness of breast cancer and to support a colleague.

Staff member Sheree Reynolds said: “We had a photo shoot in support of these incredible women (and men) that fight the hardest challenge in their lives, that show unbelievable bravery and courage at times when they really don’t feel strong.

"This was to honour those people by showing support and stepping out of our comfort zones.

"Not only do we support our residents we support each other. What a fantastic team effort.