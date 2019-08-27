Everything you need to know about World Suicide Prevention Day in Derbyshire

Authorities in Derbyshire are joining together to support World Suicide Prevention Day.

Derbyshire County Council, the NHS, local charities and organisations have all linked up for the awareness day on September 10.

As part of the suicide prevention work in Derbyshire there will be events held at matches at Chesterfield FC, Derby County FC, Alfreton Town, Belper Town, Matlock Town and Sheffield FC.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, Councillor Carol Hart, said: “We know that the reasons why someone may choose to take their own life can be extremely complex and people may be afraid to raise the subject for fear of not knowing what to say or do to help.

“But we can all make a difference to someone who may be suffering emotional distress.

“There are several things that we can do if someone confides that they are feeling suicidal. Stay calm, listen, take them seriously and encourage them to speak to a health professional.”

A total of 59 people living in Derbyshire took their life in 2017 and three quarters of these were men.

In recent years in Derbyshire the highest rate of suicide has occurred in those aged 30 to 39.

Keith Waters, of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Life can throw many challenges and difficulties at us and these can become overwhelming and lead to distress and despair.

“This can affect any of us - especially if we don’t feel able to talk or know where to turn for help.

“This year’s theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is about working together to help.

“It’s something we all can do, as individuals, at work, in the groups and organisation were part of and with friends and family.

“Asking if someone is ok, being there to talk, knowing what help is available is key in helping the distress and despair that can be felt and this may help in saving lives.”

The World Suicide Prevention Day football matches will be held on the following dates:

Saturday August 31 (3pm)

Belper Town v Glossop North End

Saturday, Sept 7 (3pm)

Alfreton Town v Curzon Ashton

Friday, Sept 13 (7.45pm)Derby County v Cardiff City

Saturday, Sept 14 (3pm)

Chesterfield FC v Torquay United

Matlock Town v South Shields

Saturday, Sept 21 (3pm)

Sheffield FC v Kidsgrove Athletic

Call the Samaritans 24-hour service on 116 123.