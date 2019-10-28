Extreme Bike Battle is coming to Chesterfield next summer with epic stunt show

A Chesterfield park will transform into an extreme bikes arena concluding in a stunt battle next summer.

Extreme Bike Battle will take over Stand Road Park on July 25 and July 26 next year organised by Edge Events Management Ltd.

UK BMX Champion Lee Musselwhite calls the event one "you won't forget".

Co-organiser Richard Alsop said: “With battles going on four times a day with five different disciplines including Freestyle Motocross, BMX flatland, Mountain bike trials, Motorbike trails and BMX and Mountain bike Jump Box, there really will be something for every bike fan to be entertained.”

Performing in the arena battles, BMX Champion Lee Musselwhite will be stunning guests with his mind-blowing skills.

Lee said: “The Extreme Bike Battle fuses multiple disciplines together for the ultimate adrenaline fuelled show.

“Witness jaw dropping stunts including bikes leaping across ladders, high speed spins to motorbikes doing huge backflips as the riders push the limits to perform an amazing spectacle you will not forget.”

Guests can expect to see "riders push the limits" to give the best show possible.

To top the weekend off, every ticket sale is entered into prize draw to win a brand new BMX which will be presented at the event on both Saturday and Sunday by the UK BMX Champion and BMX Flatland Master Lee Musslewhite.

Alongside the battle arena, there will be various food and drink available, a selection of street food and a choice of bars will be found around the festival grounds.

Multiple stalls and well known bike companies such as Chesterfield’s CMC and JE James will be on-hand with a selection of their bikes to browse.

During the weekend, visitors will also find a great line up of live music from the arena stage where they can listen to the best local live bands.

Tickets are available at an advanced cost of £10 from the event sponsors CMC Motorcycles Chesterfield and JE James Cycles as well as the Chesterfield Tourist Information Centre.

Tickets are also available online at www.edgeeventsfestivals.co.uk