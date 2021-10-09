Face of Derbyshire rapist who caused girls 'considerable physical and emotional pain'

Mark Reap, formerly of Bath Street, Ilkeston, targeted the girls on multiple occasions at different addresses in Nottingham between 2012 and 2018.

The 45-year-old’s actions were finally exposed after one of the victims found the courage to tell a teacher what had been happening to her.

Reap, who attempted to cover up his offending by instructing the victims to remain silent and by buying them gifts, was arrested the following day in January 2019 and questioned by detectives.

Mark Reap.

Despite the existence of damming DNA evidence linking him to the scene of some of the offences, he continued to deny that they happened and claimed both girls were making them up.

Appearing for the start of a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in August, he finally admitted what he had done and entered guilty pleas to seven separate offences – five counts of rape and two of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Reap appeared at the same court on Friday and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

He was also added to the sexual offenders’ register for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will tightly control his behaviour once he is released.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Reap is a manipulative sex offender who repeatedly raped and sexually abused two young girls – causing them considerable physical and emotional pain.

“By failing to take responsibility for his actions and accusing his victims of lying he caused needless additional distress and has rightly been handed a very lengthy custodial sentence.

“If you have been the victim of sexual assault, police want to hear from you. It doesn’t matter that an offence happened many years ago; what matters is that it happened at all.

“If you make an allegation we will listen carefully to you, we will investigate and we do everything we can to get justice for you.”