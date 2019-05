Firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial premise in Ilkeston.

Two crews from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service‏ attended the fire on Hallam Fields Road.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area. Advice was given to the responsible person."

The Fire & Rescue service attended the fire at 3.39am today.