This flashy Rolls Royce Ghost - 'loaded up with youths' who had hired it - was seized by traffic cops

The 22-year-old driver had lied about their insurance by claiming to '25 years old or over'.

Party over

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ stopped the luxurious motor - worth £237,600 - in Chesterfield.

They tweeted: "Insurance policy requires driver to be 25 years old or over. Driver is 22. #Seized".