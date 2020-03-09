Free parking in Ilkeston is being scrapped by Erewash Borough Council

Tory councillors have broken an election promise by scrapping free parking.

In an effort to boost the area’s town centres, motorists have been able to park without charge for up to an hour in the authority’s car parks.

But that initiative will now be scrapped.

Instead, drivers will have to pay £1 for three hours and £3 for a longer stay.

The conservative administration said the proposals were needed to help the council balance its budgets.

They said the proposal was aimed at making sure that people stopped in the town centre for longer and spent more money with local businesses.

Tory councillors said despite pledging to retain an hour of free parking in their May 2019 election manifesto, it was sometimes essential to make “difficult decisions”.

However, they contested that their leaflets had suggested free parking had increased footfall.

Coun Michael Powell, lead member for regeneration, said that in the year up to November 2019, 1.27 million tickets were issued for a free hour of parking. Followed by 95,000 tickets for two hours and 64,000 tickets for three hours.

This means that around nine in every ten people using the council’s car parks are making use of the hour of free parking.

He said: “Town centres are suffering from the chain supermarkets and from our shopping habits and that is not unique to Erewash.

“We don’t shop in the town centres, we prefer the big shops or to have things sent to us.

“But we need to spend in the town centres, not just in Tesco.

“We need to encourage people to stay longer not just to buy a bottle of milk and leave.”

Coun Carol Hart, leader of the council said: “Sometimes we have to make decisions which we don’t want to make.

“It is easy for the opposition to say what they want because they know they will not have to deliver.”

Coun Diane Fletcher, councillor for Labour, said: “Scrapping an hour free parking will have a disastrous effect on our town centres and instead drivers will seek out free parking at Tesco, Morrisons and Asda.”