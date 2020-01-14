Generous shoppers donate more than 11,000 meals to food banks

Thousands of meals have been donated to food banks and groups feeding people in the local community thanks to the generosity of Tesco in Derbyshire shoppers, new figures reveal.

Shoppers in Derbyshire donated 11,106 meals as part of the overall total of 2.5 million meals donated to charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare by shoppers during last month’s Tesco Food Collection, with Tesco topping up the value of all the donations by an additional 20 per cent.

The donations to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network are being used to provide food parcels for people in crisis, while donations to FareShare go to charities and community groups such as homeless shelters and older people’s lunch clubs who also receive surplus food from Tesco stores.

The donations from the three-day collection are in addition to items donated by customers throughout the year at a network of more than 500 permanent collection points at Tesco stores.

In the year to October more than seven million meals were donated to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network at those in-store collection points.

Christine Heffernan, Tesco director, said: “On my visits to stores during the Collection I was taken aback by the generosity of our customers.

“I would like to thank all those who donated and we will be doing our bit by topping up all the donations by 20 per cent.”

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, commented: “Food banks up and down the country could not do what they do without the incredible support of the public and their loyal volunteers who work tirelessly to help people when they need support the most.

“Any donations help make that difference.”

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive at FareShare, added: “We are hugely grateful to every single person who volunteered and donated items during this year’s Tesco Food Collection - it was wonderful to see so many passionate people lending a hand to support us.

“All items donated by Tesco customers will be redistributed by FareShare to charities and community organisations and will help to ensure more people get a hot, nutritious meal.”