East Midlands Airport has shortlisted designs for a new regional flag submitted by schools.

In May, the airport launched a competition for schools to design a flag for the East Midlands, and received over 50 designs from infant, primary and secondary schools.

Have your say on new East Midlands flag design

The airport has now shortlisted five designs which the public will vote on this week via social media.

The closing date for voting is Sunday 30 June, and the winning design will be announced during the week of the 1 July.

Chris Hayton, East Midlands Airport’s head of corporate sffairs said: “Congratulations to the schools who made the shortlist. We were delighted with the response we’ve had.

"Shortlisting five designs was very tricky because the effort and creativity that has clearly gone into these was extraordinary.

"Capturing everything about the East Midlands in one single design is not as easy task, but so many of the schools who submitted designs rose to the challenge.”

The competition was open to all schools in the region, and the brief was to design a flag which represented the entire region.

The winning design will be flown on a flagpole outside the main entrance to the airport.

You can vote for your favourite deign here: https://christopherhayton.typeform.com/to/kxmaZs

