Here is the weather forecast for today (Thursday, September 5).

A dry and largely sunny start, however cloud will increase from the west into the afternoon with the odd shower across the north. Turning mainly dry with sunny spells again for the evening. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells but thickening cloud bringing showery rain and strengthening winds to the north by the end of the night. Some locally heavier bursts of rain. Minimum temperature 11 °C.