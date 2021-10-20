Housing association criticised for leaving Derbyshire woman, 69, with no heating or cooking facilities for two days

Futures Housing left Anne Grundy without heating, hot water, and cooking facilities, for two days due to issues the electric at her property in Richardson Drive

The family of 69-year-old Anne Grundy raised the alarm with Futures Housing Group after the electricity supply cut out at her home in Smalley, Ilkeston, on Saturday afternoon.

Her grandaughter Shannon Hemstock said an plumber was sent to the property on Richardson Drive that night but was unable to resolve the issue, leaving Anne with no heating or hot water overnight.

Shannon, 24, said: “Her electric went off a 2pm so she rang us in a panic. I rang Futures at 4.20pm and they said they’d send somebody out.

"At 10.30pm they sent a plumber out – obviously a plumber wasn’t going to do anything and they said there was nothing they could do until Sunday.

"Sunday I kept ringing them to ask if someone was coming out. It got to about 1.30pm and, after I’d called them millions of times, they said no-one was coming and it would be first thing Monday morning.

"Monday morning came along and I rang them again to ask what time they were coming but they couldn’t give me answer.

"They said it was priority but she’d be sat in the cold for nearly 48 hours. She only had lighting, she couldn’t make a hot drink, she couldn’t make any hot food, all the food in her fridge and freezer had defrosted and gone.

"They didn’t even offer her any heaters but they said the house was safe because she had lights. That’s absolutely fine but they could have done more. It’s her welfare – she’s 69, she can’t be sitting in the cold for two days in this weather.”

An engineer finally turned up at around 2pm on Monday afternoon to fix the fuse box meaning Anne now has an electricity supply once again.

Her family have since lodged a formal complaint with Futures Housing due to their lack of immediate action, labelling it ‘pure neglect’.

A Futures Housing Group spokesperson said: “An investigation is currently in progress to understand the full circumstances of this customers experience of our repairs service.

"Customer feedback is fundamental in forming and developing our services and we strive to provide great customer experiences and ensure that our customers get the services they need.”