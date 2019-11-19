Hungry swans bang on windows and doors in Kirk Hallam

Every day residents can expect to have a knock on the window from a hungry swan and their cygnets

Swans are a 'common sight' on the streets of Kirk Hallam and residents feed the hungry birds that 'bang on the windows and doors with their beaks'.

The swans have been coming to visit the residents of Kirk Hallam for years.

Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston has become renowned for its feathered visitors who have been looking for food from the residents for years and it has been reported that these birds are now teaching their young to do the same.

Carol Bishop, 66, said: "When we lived on Potter Way in Ilkeston, eight years ago, the swans would come to my house every day with their babies.

"My grandson and my dog would look out of the window at them. They would bang on the windows and doors with their beaks so we would feed them."

The people that live in the area regard the birds as 'no bother' as they go about their days, even when a surprise from a bevy of swans put one woman into labour.

Even the pets look forward to a visit from the hungry birds.

Abbie Thompson, 27, of Abbot Road, said: "I opened my door this time last year to about 10 swans. It was in the morning, I opened the door to get in the car and they were all stood on my doorstep and front garden.

“I wasn't expecting them to be there so they made me jump really bad and I screamed and shut the door until they had gone.

"I went into labour that evening and everyone joked that it was the swans making me jump that started off my labour."

David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker stated ‘that the regal birds can get used to humans easily if fed. Swans are wild birds and this should always be borne in mind, but swans that are also fed by humans on a regular basis become accustomed to the practice, and will often appear at the site of feeding at the ‘usual’ time, they will congregate at that place in the hope of being fed'.

Residents have stated that the swans appear 'more often when they have cygnets'.

Lisa Broadhurst, 48, of Lime Tree Rise, Kirk Hallam said: "They tap on my living room window which just makes us laugh and we rush to get food for them.

"We love seeing these beautiful birds. I’ve lived on this street for 15 years and the adults bring their cygnets every year so I’m often feeding up to six birds."

David stated that swans 'have been observed to display attention seeking behaviour, for example calling out or raising and lowering their heads in an attempt to induce the feeding from humans on the river banks'.

David stated that he is 'pleased that these wonderful birds give so much pleasure to people’.