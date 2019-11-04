Ilkeston bakery's first vegan product hits the shelves

Stacey's Bakery has launched their first vegan sausage roll.

In the build up to World Vegan Day on Friday 1 November, a traditional Derbyshire Bakery has introduced its first ever vegan sausage roll.

Stacey’s Bakery, which has been creating traditional baked goods for customers in Ilkeston since the 1940s, has never introduced a vegan alternative to a meat-based product before.

Their first vegan sausage rolls have now hit the shelves and, according to David Stacey, managing Director and great grandson of the bakery’s founder, “sausage rolls lend themselves to veganism much more naturally than most people imagine”.

David added: “Believe it or not, pork isn’t actually the most important ingredient in a good sausage roll.

"It’s the lovely pastry, the spices, the seasoning and the herb-infused breadcrumbs.

“What you need from the pork for a rich, juicy sausage roll is the fat.

"We can easily substitute that with vegetable suet and by replacing the egg wash with a seasoned pea-based glaze, we can also add extra colour and taste to the pastry case.

“You still get the flavours of thyme and pepper, you still get the juicy meat texture and you still get a flaky puff pastry jacket.

"It just comes in a product that now satisfies the ethical standards people look for in true vegan food.”

According to recent research by the Vegan Society, the number of vegans in the UK quadrupled between 2014 and 2018 and now stands at well in excess of 600,000.

As it continues to gather momentum, it’s even now being predicted that vegans and vegetarians will account for a quarter of the UK population by 2025.

The lifestyle movement that began in the 1940s has rapidly grown in the last decade.

For bakery owner David, there is a “significant business sense in baking products that satisfy growing demand” but for him it’s “about much more than just big numbers”.

David said: “More and more people are now enjoying vegan food in our High Streets, so rather than force vegan customers to buy from non-specialist chains.

"We’re keen to give them access to real food, baked with the utmost care by a bakery with generations of know-how behind it.

“Even I love them and I never thought I’d hear myself saying that.”