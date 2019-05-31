Ilkeston leisure centre set for boost from £1.3m investment

New-look fitness studios have opened at three Erewash leisure centres as part of a £1.3 million investment.

The refurbishments at West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton, Rutland Sports Park in Ilkeston and Sandiacre Friesland Sports Centre have been completed by operating company Parkwood Leisure in partnership with Erewash Borough Council.

Extensions have created additional space for free weights at West Park and a new functional training area at Rutland Sports Park, while the introduction of touch-screen technology has enabled customers at both centres to personalise their experience and enjoy interactive workouts.

State-of-the-art fitness equipment from Precor has been introduced in all studios.

Residents have the chance to view and try out the new suites at family open days taking place at the centres between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, June 8. Free fitness classes will also be running at West Park and Rutland.

Glen Hall, Parkwood Leisure’s managing director, said: "We’re really excited to be working in partnership with Erewash Borough Council. Completing the studio refurbishments has significantly updated the fitness offering and we’re looking forward to showing them to residents during our open days.

“We’ll be moving forward with the next phase of investment later this year. This will include work on the athletics track at Rutland Sports Park plus a new soft play, café and sky trail climbing course at West Park Leisure Centre.”

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “When we joined forces with Parkwood Leisure this year, we both made it absolutely clear that providing a better deal for residents and leisure users was at the heart of this proactive partnership.

“Here is the evidence of that - a significant investment to enhance the fitness studios and provide state-of-the art equipment to ensure the centres continue to thrive.”