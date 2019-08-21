Ilkeston Scouts return home after representing UK at World Jamboree

Four Ilkeston teenagers are coming back down to earth this week after the trip of a lifetime to the 24th World Scout Jamboree in the USA.

Mark Wadey, Sam Davis, Ellie Chadburn-Tennyson and Chloe Philips—from the 10th, Trinity, 8th and 16th Ilkeston groups respectively—departed from Little Eaton in July to represent the UK at the world’s biggest ever Scout gathering.

After a day of sightseeing New York , they travelled to the 80,000 acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia, where they would spend the eight days with young people from 152 nations.

Mark said: “The event kicked off in style with an opening ceremony that will live in the memories of all 45,000 Scouts in attendance for many years to come.

“Lebo M, from the original cast of the Lion King, started the show with his now famous rendition of the Circle of Life.

“This was followed by a procession of flags and an incredible display by hundreds of drones which lit up the sky to form pictures.”

In the following days, the youngsters tried their hand at everything from zip-lining to scuba diving, white water rafting and pistol shooting.

Mark said: “As well as the activities to try, there were thousands of different people to meet and new cultures to explore.

“Our unit became particularly good friends with the only unit from El Salvador. We enjoyed going to each other’s camps to try different cuisines and learning about their way of life.”

The Jamboree culminated in a spectacular ceremony attended by former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, featuring lasers, dancers and fireworks.

After saying their farewells, the UK Scouts travelled to Washington DC for a night with the United States Marine Corps, and more sightseeing.

They then flew to Quebec City in Canada, which was co-hosting the Jamboree with the USA and Mexico, to stay with a local Scout group, take a canoe trip on the Saint Lawrence River and visit the parliament building.

Mark said: “If you want to be a part of incredible experiences just like this, contact us and we can get you started.”

For more information visit ilkestondistrictscouts.co.uk or fb.com/Ilkestondistrict. The district is also recruiting for adult volunteers.