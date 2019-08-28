Ilkeston to Derby bus will run every 12 minutes

Ilkeston and Cotmanhay shoppers are to get a more frequent bus service to Derby.

A £160,000 investment by Trentbarton in an extra bus and drivers will mean the 'Flyer' bus can run every 12 minutes from September 1.

In 2017, the Ilkeston Flyer’s frequency was improved from 20 minutes to up to every 15 minutes when the fleet was boosted from four to six buses.

This new enhancement has created two new driver jobs, taking the driving team to 19-strong.

Like the rest of the fleet, the extra bus will have superfast free WiFi and USB power, comfy seats and air con for a premium passenger experience.

Trentbarton took its driving team and one of the ibuses to Ilkeston’s Market Place last Thursday to talk to local people about the improvements.

tManaging director Jeff Counsell said: “Ilkeston Flyer is increasingly popular as a valued link for local people to get into and out of Derby.

“It’s so well used that we can see the need for another bus to join the fleet, so we can have more ilkeston flyer services each hour.

Every 12 minutes an Ilkeston flyer will depart and we hope local people make great use of this improved service.”