Inquest opens into death of teenage girl in Chesterfield

A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of a teenager who was detained at a psychiatric clinic in Derbyshire.

Jessica Woodrow, 18, of Kniveton Park in Ilkeston, died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on August 2.

Her inquest opened at Chesterfield coroners’ court this afternoon (Thursday, August 8).

The court heard that Miss Woodrow had been detained under the Mental Health Act at the Cygnet Acer Clinic in Mastin Moor.

Assistant coroner for Derbyshire Sarah Huntbach said investigations were ongoing to establish the cause of Miss Woodrow’s death.

She said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the family at this time.”

The full inquest has been adjourned to a later date.

READ MORE: CHESTERFIELD MAN WHO TOOK HIS OWN LIFE LEFT SUICIDE NOTE URGING OTHERS TO GET HELP