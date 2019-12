Firefighters thank residents for their generosity of donations to help a food bank in Ilkeston.

A spokesperson for Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue said: “A huge thank you to the community of Ilkeston for helping Ilkeston Fire Station, where all the firefighters have been collecting food to donate to Arena Food Bank.

The donations to Arena Foodbank in Ilkeston

“Look at this haul that was collected.”

In the run up to Christmas more than 100 can be dished up to those in need by the Belfield Street charity.